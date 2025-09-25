Open Menu

Open Court Held To Resolve Problems Of Paniyala’s Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Open court held to resolve problems of Paniyala’s residents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The district administration has held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems facing people of Paniyala Tehsil at their doorstep.

According to administration, the forum was conducted as part of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Muhammad Hamid addressed the open court which was held on the premises of the civil veterinary hospital.

A large number of local residents, along with officers from various government departments attended the event.

During the session, citizens raised a range of issues including water supply, electricity, healthcare, education, road conditions, and veterinary services.

Listening to the concerns, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Hamid issued immediate instructions to the concerned departments for prompt resolution of the complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hamid said that the Primary aim of holding such open courts was to provide citizens with direct access to the administration and to resolve their problems on the spot.

He further said that public welfare and service delivery remain top priorities of the government, and all officials have been directed to ensure timely redressal of grievances.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

16 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

28 minutes ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

55 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

1 hour ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

1 hour ago
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

1 hour ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago
 Addressing circular debt in power sector major ach ..

Addressing circular debt in power sector major achievement: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan