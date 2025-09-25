Open Court Held To Resolve Problems Of Paniyala’s Residents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The district administration has held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems facing people of Paniyala Tehsil at their doorstep.
According to administration, the forum was conducted as part of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda.
Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Muhammad Hamid addressed the open court which was held on the premises of the civil veterinary hospital.
A large number of local residents, along with officers from various government departments attended the event.
During the session, citizens raised a range of issues including water supply, electricity, healthcare, education, road conditions, and veterinary services.
Listening to the concerns, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Hamid issued immediate instructions to the concerned departments for prompt resolution of the complaints.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hamid said that the Primary aim of holding such open courts was to provide citizens with direct access to the administration and to resolve their problems on the spot.
He further said that public welfare and service delivery remain top priorities of the government, and all officials have been directed to ensure timely redressal of grievances.
APP/slm
