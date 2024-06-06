Open court held to resolve public issues in Zhob

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On special directive of Commissioner Zhob Division, an open court (Khuli Kehchari) was organized at the Cultural Hall to address public legal issues for provision of facilities to them in the area.

The open court was attended by officers of all departments and political and social leaders of Zhob in large numbers.

Addressing the open court, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Faisal Tareen said that the open courts were being organized at different places to solve the problems being faced by the people so that the problems of the people could be solved at their doorsteps.

He said that Commissioner Zhob Division and Deputy Commissioner were busy to provide basic facilities of health, education and others to public.

He said that in this regard, open court would be held in more areas for addressing issues of public.

DHO, Dr Muzaffar Shah, Deputy Director Dr Naseebullah Kakar District Education Officer Sheikh Musa Khan Mandukhail B&RSDO Asghar Mandukhail Tehsil Dar Abdul Halim Niazi and media representatives attended the open court.

District Chairman Haji Muhammad Khan Kabzai said that holding open court in Zhob was a welcome initiative saying that the problems would be solved with the cooperation of the chairman of the Union Council and the district administration.

In the open court, the participants presented the problems related to Zhob.