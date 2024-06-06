Open Menu

Open Court Held To Resolve Public Issues In Zhob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Open court held to resolve public issues in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On special directive of Commissioner Zhob Division, an open court (Khuli Kehchari) was organized at the Cultural Hall to address public legal issues for provision of facilities to them in the area.

The open court was attended by officers of all departments and political and social leaders of Zhob in large numbers.

Addressing the open court, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Faisal Tareen said that the open courts were being organized at different places to solve the problems being faced by the people so that the problems of the people could be solved at their doorsteps.

He said that Commissioner Zhob Division and Deputy Commissioner were busy to provide basic facilities of health, education and others to public.

He said that in this regard, open court would be held in more areas for addressing issues of public.

DHO, Dr Muzaffar Shah, Deputy Director Dr Naseebullah Kakar District Education Officer Sheikh Musa Khan Mandukhail B&RSDO Asghar Mandukhail Tehsil Dar Abdul Halim Niazi and media representatives attended the open court.

District Chairman Haji Muhammad Khan Kabzai said that holding open court in Zhob was a welcome initiative saying that the problems would be solved with the cooperation of the chairman of the Union Council and the district administration.

In the open court, the participants presented the problems related to Zhob.

Related Topics

Education Zhob Media All Court

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan