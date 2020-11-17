UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held To Resolve Revenue Department-related Matters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Open court held to resolve revenue department-related matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Kurram tribal district Dr Afaq Wazir on Tuesday held an open court in Parachinar Tehsil to resolve masses' problems pertaining to the revenue department.

A large number of citizens participated in the open forum where officials of the revenue department besides other high officials of the district administration were in attendance.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of documents etc.

The deputy commissioner listened to the peoples' complaints patiently and issued instructions for their solution on the spot.

On this occasion, he added that the purpose of the Revenue Darbar was to solve the problems of the people on priority basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

