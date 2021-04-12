Open court held to resolve revenue department-related issues

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed on Monday held an open court in Tehsil Office to resolve masses' problems pertaining to the revenue department.

A large number of citizens participated in the open forum where officials of the revenue department besides other high officials of the district administration were in attendance.

The deputy commissioner listened to the peoples' complaints patiently and issued instructions for their solution on the spot.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

Some people also submitted written applications and the ADC forwarded the applications to concerned heads of the departments along with directives regarding immediate necessary action.

The ADC said the administration would not tolerate any laxity or negligence with regard to resolution of masses' problems.