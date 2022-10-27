UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held To Resolve Revenue-related Problems

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Open court held to resolve revenue-related problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to address problems of people at their doorstep.

In this regard, an open court was held at Himmat in Tehsil Dera with Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed in the chair to resolve revenue department-related problems of people on the spot.

Besides revenue staff including Tehsildar Dera, a large number of people participated who raised several issues relating to land transfers, 'Fard', registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The AC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on the resolution of problems that were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

He further said the district administration was taking various steps to provide revenue-related facilities to the public.

Similarly, he added, the process of land computerization was also going on which would ensure transparency and people would get their problems resolved in less time.

