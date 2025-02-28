Open Menu

Open Court Held To Resolve Women’s Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Open court held to resolve women’s problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District administration Tank held a special open court(Kuli katcheri) to timely resolve problems facing women in the district.

According to the district administration, the initiative was taken in line with directives of the provincial government and several measures were taken to address the issues of local women, it added.

On this occasion, a free medical camp was also set up for women where women were given medical check-ups under the supervision of female doctors and provided with free medicines.

This initiative aimed to provide women with health services, enabling them to receive timely medical care.

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

8 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

29 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

42 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

46 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

1 hour ago
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan