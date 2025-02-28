Open court held to resolve women’s problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District administration Tank held a special open court(Kuli katcheri) to timely resolve problems facing women in the district.

According to the district administration, the initiative was taken in line with directives of the provincial government and several measures were taken to address the issues of local women, it added.

On this occasion, a free medical camp was also set up for women where women were given medical check-ups under the supervision of female doctors and provided with free medicines.

This initiative aimed to provide women with health services, enabling them to receive timely medical care.