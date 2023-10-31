Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensioners issues in Mirpurkhas

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An open Kachehri was held here in Darbarhal Mirpurkhas on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood to solve the problems of government employees and pensioners related to District Accounts Office (Treasury).

District Accounts Officer Naeem Liaquat Didar, Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, officers of various departments, pensioners and civil servants were present in large numbers in Khali Kachhari.

Deputy Inspector General of Treasury Habib-ur-Rahman, Assistant Accountant General Dr. Aamir heard the problems of government employees and pensioners and issued instructions to the relevant officers to solve the issues in the open Kachehri of the Department of education, Health, Police, Revenue, Public Health and various others.

On behalf of the retired government employees of the departments, complaints were made against the staff of the treasury office for not receiving the amounts of LPR, graduation, commutation, family pension, GP fund for the past several years, complainants tell in the open Kachehri.

DC said that on the instructions of the caretaker chief minister of Sindh, open courts are being held in all the districts of Sindh to solve the problems of employees and pensioners.

Addressing the open Kachehri, he said that the system has been further improved for the provision of funds other than pension to the retired government employees, under which the retired employees will receive their pension documents after their retirement at the treasury office.

The number will be allotted to them according to the date of retirement, whereas the said list will also be published on the website.

He further said that this list cannot be changed by any employee of the treasury office, which will increase transparency and assured that the concerned officers will solve the problems raised by the employees and pensioners in the open court.

Instructions have been issued while the report regarding the solution of this problem will be taken from the relevant treasury office.

