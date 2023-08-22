Open court held to solve legal issues of public in Kalat

On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki, an open court (Khuli-Khechari) was organized by the district administration of Kalat to address legal issues of the public for facilitating them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki, an open court (Khuli-Khechari) was organized by the district administration of Kalat to address legal issues of the public for facilitating them.

The open court started at the district council hall, Kalat under supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat Fida Baloch.

Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Mungchar Muhammad Hanif Noorzai, DSP Manzoor Ahmed Mengal, and all other government department officials were present on the occasion.

A large number of people including leaders of all the political parties of Kalat, Balochistan National Party (BNP), Jamiat Ulema-e- islam (JUI), Jamiat Ulema Islam- Nazriati (JUI-N) Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), participated in the open court.

The participants of the open court openly explained the basic problems of the area and issued urgent orders to solve these problems on behalf of the district administration Kalat to the heads of all the relevant departments to address the problems related to their departments as soon as possible so that all the basic issues of the area could be overcome for provision of amenities to people.

The ADC said that the district administration was using all means to address public problems.