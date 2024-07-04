Open Court Held Under Federal Ombudsman
Published July 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman, Kamran Maqsood here on Thursday held open court to resolve public complains on priority. The people registered their complains to the department.
The investigation officer directed the concerned officials to resolve the issues on urgent basis.
The Executive Engineer, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), officer of Revenue department and official of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.
