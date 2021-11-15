Open court: IGP takes action against DSP, SHOs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday held a 'khuli kutchehry' (open court) at Central Police Office, here on Monday and listened to public grievances.

He ordered his staff to prepare the list of police officers against whom people registered their complaints at the open court and submit that to him office.

The IGP listened to complaints of more than 20 people and issued orders for their redress.

He issued orders for suspending the DSP and SHO Saddar Kharian for delay in registration of an FIR.

On the public complaints, SHOs of Police Station Cantt Okara, SHO and Investigation Officer of Mansoora Abad, Faisalabad, were summoned to the Central Police Office.

At the request of Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Sargodha, DSP and SHO Atta Shaheed Police Station were ordered to appear at CPO, along with the applicant.