Open Court (Khuli Katcheri) held to redress citizens’ legal issues at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The District Public Prosecutor's Office held a "Khuli Katcheri"(Citizen-Centric Prosecution) to provide immediate solutions to citizens’ legal concerns besides educating citizens about the importance of the prosecution in criminal justice system.

The event was organized in line with the vision- 'Citizen- Centric Prosecution' of Muhammad Abid Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department and Ms. Robin Haider Bokhari, Director General Prosecution, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This event was organized and monitored by Mian Aziz Ahmad, Director Administration Prosecution and Syed Asghar Asad, Director Monitoring Prosecution, through their legal and technical team.

The event attracted a large and diverse group, including local residents, social activists, lawyers, litigants and media representatives.

Regional Director Prosecution, Jehanzeb Sheikh, DI Khan and Farasat Ullah Khan District Public Prosecutor DI Khan informed the participants about the pivotal role prosecution plays in the criminal justice system.

The prosecution officers of district DI Khan were present in the event.

Ghulam Muhammad Sappal Additional Advocate General High Court DI Khan Division, Farhaj Sikander District Attorney DI Khan, Malik Hidayat Ullah Advocate President High Court DI Khan Division. Rana Nadeem Advocate President District Bar Association DI han and Mr. Mati Ullah Rind General Secretary District Bar Association DI han were present in the event and highlighted the importance of the Khuli Katcheri in district DI Kan.

One complaint against the investigation was also received from a citizen, however, a report on the same has promptly been asked from the DPP, DI han.

District Prosecution DI Kan assured the participants that all their complaints and grievances will be resolved on priority basis.