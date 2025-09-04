Open Menu

Open Court Organized In Mankera: DPO Bhakkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Open court organized in Mankera: DPO Bhakkar

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Bhakkar Shahzad Rafique Awan organized an open court in TMA Hall area of Police Station Mankera on Thursday as part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's mission to provide justice at the doorstep.

According to APP correspondent, the DPO emphasized that delay or negligence in resolving public complaints will not be tolerated.

He issued orders to solve the problems of citizens in a timely manner, ensuring that justice is provided to those

who need it.

The open court is aimed to provide justice to citizens at their doorstep, particularly for those who cannot visit offices due to various reasons.

The DPO stated that the goal is to make justice accessible and convenient for all citizens.

A large number of citizens attended the court, where their problems were heard and addressed.

APP/hhd/378

