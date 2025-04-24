Open Menu

Open Court Organized To Provide Urgent Relief To People

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Open court organized to provide urgent relief to people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Thursday organized an open court in his office, where citizens belonging to different areas participated and registered their complaints and suggestions.

The deputy commissioner issued directions to the concerned authorities to take immediate notice of the complaints and ensure their resolution on priority basis.

On this occasion, he reiterated the commitment that the district administration considered public service as its first duty and all possible steps were being taken to provide public relief.

The steps reflected the fact that the provincial government was committed to maintaining a strong connection with the people and resolving problems at their doorsteps.

APP/azq/378

