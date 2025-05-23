Open Court Organized To Resolve Special Persons' Issues On Priority
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) An open court here on Friday was organized at Nishtar Special education Complex to resolve the issues of special persons.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali, in which representatives of various line departments, civil society and representatives of disabled persons’ organizations participated .
This event was made possible with the support of PLG/SRSP-GIZ project.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner while welcoming the participants, clarified that the district administration considered special persons as an active and equal part of the society, and their issues would be resolved on priority basis.
This was the first time in the meeting that follow-up reports on the issues raised in previous open courts were shared with the special persons themselves, which is a practical example of transparency and accountability.
During the open court, special persons got the opportunity to directly present their issues, concerns and suggestions.
Several complaints were redressed on the spot, while other matters were referred to the concerned departments were instructed to resolve them within the stipulated time.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram said on the occasion that the district administration would continue to organize such events in future as well so that the voice of the deprived sections could be raised and their problems could be resolved in a timely manner.
