Open Menu

Open Court Regarding Education And Enrollment In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Open court regarding education and enrollment in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An open court on education and enrollment was organized on the special instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Karim at KDA Town Hall , which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hamid Iqbal.

This court was organized in collaboration with SRSP, PLG and GIZ projects with the aim of ensuring immediate resolution of education issues at the district level and public participation reported by APP correspondent.

Local teachers, parents, students and citizen representatives participated in the open court and presented various issues related to education.

These included issues such as shortage of teachers in schools, unavailability of basic facilities, obstacles in student admissions and inactivity of educational institutions in remote areas.

The administration issued instructions on the spot to resolve several issues, while complex issues were sent to the Education Department for detailed review.

The ADC assured the participants that the government is taking serious steps for the improvement of the education sector and conveying the voice of the public directly to the authorities through such forums is among the priorities.

The aim of the open court was not only to hear complaints but also to provide them with immediate and effective solutions, which was appreciated by the public.

The district administration has indicated to organize such sessions in the future as well so that the challenges faced in the education sector can be eradicated from the root.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 hour ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 hour ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

1 hour ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

2 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

2 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan