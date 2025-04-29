Open Court Regarding Education And Enrollment In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An open court on education and enrollment was organized on the special instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Karim at KDA Town Hall , which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hamid Iqbal.
This court was organized in collaboration with SRSP, PLG and GIZ projects with the aim of ensuring immediate resolution of education issues at the district level and public participation reported by APP correspondent.
Local teachers, parents, students and citizen representatives participated in the open court and presented various issues related to education.
These included issues such as shortage of teachers in schools, unavailability of basic facilities, obstacles in student admissions and inactivity of educational institutions in remote areas.
The administration issued instructions on the spot to resolve several issues, while complex issues were sent to the Education Department for detailed review.
The ADC assured the participants that the government is taking serious steps for the improvement of the education sector and conveying the voice of the public directly to the authorities through such forums is among the priorities.
The aim of the open court was not only to hear complaints but also to provide them with immediate and effective solutions, which was appreciated by the public.
The district administration has indicated to organize such sessions in the future as well so that the challenges faced in the education sector can be eradicated from the root.
