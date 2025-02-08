Open Court Sessions Extended To Rural Areas; Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Open court (Khuli Kacheri) sessions had been expanded from urban centers to rural
areas across the division for resolving public grievances.
In this connection, Commissioner Maryam Khan also arranged an open court
in Chak No 474-GB Samundri and listened to public concerns
from remote villages.
She announced that open courts in rural areas would be organized regularly to
strengthen direct engagement with citizens and provide on-the-spot solutions to
problems and grievances.
She directed the officers of relevant departments to take prompt action for early redressal
of public grievances and encouraged people to freely present their issues
in the Khuli Katchery.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir was also present on the occasion and he assured
people that their grievances would be resolved efficiently as the government was fully
committed to provide all basic amenities to the masses by redressing their genuine
issues at their doorsteps.
Recent Stories
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court sessions extended to rural areas; commissioner6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor emphasizes solar energy as solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis6 minutes ago
-
Dialogue key to progress: Minister26 minutes ago
-
SIUT announces launch of Pakistan’s first medical documentary web series36 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure full protection of women rights: minister46 minutes ago
-
Every deserving person to be registered under PSER: commissioner46 minutes ago
-
MNA Noor Alam meets Governor Kundi46 minutes ago
-
China donates solar systems to Balochistan, strengthening ties with Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori applauds students' Street Art Initiative46 minutes ago
-
DC refutes rumour regarding child's health after recieving polio drops56 minutes ago
-
CS lauds armed forces for successful operation in Datta Khel56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first medical documentary web series to premiere at global robotic surgery symposium at ..1 hour ago