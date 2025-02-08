Open Menu

Open Court Sessions Extended To Rural Areas; Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 09:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Open court (Khuli Kacheri) sessions had been expanded from urban centers to rural

areas across the division for resolving public grievances.

In this connection, Commissioner Maryam Khan also arranged an open court

in Chak No 474-GB Samundri and listened to public concerns

from remote villages.

She announced that open courts in rural areas would be organized regularly to

strengthen direct engagement with citizens and provide on-the-spot solutions to

problems and grievances.

She directed the officers of relevant departments to take prompt action for early redressal

of public grievances and encouraged people to freely present their issues

in the Khuli Katchery.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir was also present on the occasion and he assured

people that their grievances would be resolved efficiently as the government was fully

committed to provide all basic amenities to the masses by redressing their genuine

issues at their doorsteps.

