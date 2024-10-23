Open court, sports gala held for special persons under CM’s Awami Agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The district administration Bannu held a one-day sports gala and open court (Kuli Kacheri) for special persons under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda program.

According to the district administration, the purpose of the event was to provide entertainment, identify issues, and offer various facilities.

During the event, special individuals participated in various sports competitions, while different departments set up desks to provide their services under one roof.

The facilities which were offered at the facilitation desk by various departments included NADRA mobile van, free medical check-ups, Zakat office, unemployment certificates, and other essential services.

On this occasion, an open court was also held where Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan and Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah inspected all the desks and reviewed the issues faced by special persons.

At the end of the event, winners of various sports were awarded cash prizes, trophies, and medals.

The deputy commissioner said the event indicated the government’s commitment to the rights and facilities for special persons.