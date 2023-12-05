Open court to address complaints against federal organizations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Head of Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman (Retired) Chief Secretary, Sang Marjan Khan Mehsud and Senior Investigation Officer Arif Khan Kundi on Tuesday held an open court at Domail Tehsil, Bannu district, and listened to public complaints against federal organizations.

A large number of people attended the open court where several complaints were raised against federal institutions, particularly PESCO, BISP, NADRA, and Sui Gas. They issued directives to the departments concerned to address citizens’ complaints at the earliest.

Later, addressing a press conference, they said that besides holding open courts to address masses’ complaints at their doorsteps, inspections of offices of relevant institutions, especially in remote areas, including erstwhile FATA, on the orders of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

They said the objective of the open court was to provide direct access to people towards government officers to resolve their problems at the earliest.

Sang Marjan Khan Mehsud assured that the office would provide free, easy, and swift justice to people, adding for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fees for stamp paper or application was required.

He said complaints were resolved within one month and complaints could be filed directly or through mail or mobile apps against any federal department's misconduct. People have appreciated the initiative, saying that it would extend them relief.