Open Court To Address Peoples' Problems At Doorstep

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Roshan Mehsud on Thursday held an open court forum (kuli katcheri) at Darra Adem Khel to address problems of residents on the spot

The forum was attended by Assistant Commissioner Darra Adam Khel Younas Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner and heads of relevant departments besides a large number of people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said holding an open forum(Kuli Katcheri) had yielded concrete results and as result peoples' complaints had significantly reduced.

The residents demanded exemption from tunnel tax besides highlighting various issues pertaining to shortage of staff at hospital, gas, electricity and drinking water.

The DC listened to the problems and issued directives for resolving them on the spot.

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures for extending relief to the masses by resolving issues at earliest.

