Open Menu

Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Open Court to address public grievances

Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, open courts are being organized at district and tehsil levels to provide quick, affordable, and free justice to the public

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, open courts are being organized at district and tehsil levels to provide quick, affordable, and free justice to the public.

As part of this initiative, Rashid Ahmad, Advisor and In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Regional Office in Hazara Division, will preside over an open court on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Tehsil Municipal Hall, Mansehra.

The session aims to address public complaints related to federal departments, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and the Passport Office.

Complaints will be heard, and immediate actions will be taken to resolve them.

Rashid Ahmad assured that all grievances would be resolved within 60 days. He emphasized that the process is completely free of charge, and complainants do not require the assistance of a lawyer.

The public is encouraged to attend and present their issues for prompt resolution. Rashid Ahmad urged citizens to utilize this facility to address their problems effectively and benefit from the government’s efforts to provide accessible justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Sui Gas WAPDA Rashid Mansehra December Post All From Government Court

Recent Stories

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

3 minutes ago
 IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on ..

IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..

18 minutes ago
 Medical camp organizes for police officers

Medical camp organizes for police officers

3 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own ass ..

IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly

3 minutes ago
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chow ..

281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases

4 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in se ..

Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

4 minutes ago
 Putin shelves 'World Friendship Games' meant to ri ..

Putin shelves 'World Friendship Games' meant to rival Olympics

4 minutes ago
 Punjab's first regulatory authority established to ..

Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachmen ..

4 minutes ago
 Army excels with 17 gold medals as 52nd national g ..

Army excels with 17 gold medals as 52nd national games conclude in Multan

8 seconds ago
 Speakers call for ending gender-based violence

Speakers call for ending gender-based violence

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan