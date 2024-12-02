Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:02 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, open courts are being organized at district and tehsil levels to provide quick, affordable, and free justice to the public.
As part of this initiative, Rashid Ahmad, Advisor and In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Regional Office in Hazara Division, will preside over an open court on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Tehsil Municipal Hall, Mansehra.
The session aims to address public complaints related to federal departments, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and the Passport Office.
Complaints will be heard, and immediate actions will be taken to resolve them.
Rashid Ahmad assured that all grievances would be resolved within 60 days. He emphasized that the process is completely free of charge, and complainants do not require the assistance of a lawyer.
The public is encouraged to attend and present their issues for prompt resolution. Rashid Ahmad urged citizens to utilize this facility to address their problems effectively and benefit from the government’s efforts to provide accessible justice.
