Open court to address revenue department-related problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Kohat Administration Lachi on Thursday held an open court forum (kuli kucheri) at Service Delivery Center to resolve revenue department-related issues of masses at their doorstep.

The forum was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsood in which a large number of people from every walk of life and officials of the district administration participated.

Several people submitted applications for addressing their problems regarding land transfers, record accuracy, domicile and finance department etc.

The DC listened to the problems and issued directives for resolving them on the spot.

He urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures for extending relief to the masses by resolving issues at earliest.