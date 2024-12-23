Open Menu

Open Court To Be Held In Chaman On Dec 26

An open Court (Khuli Kehchari) to be held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Habib Ahmed Bangulzai on December 26 (Thursday) at Shaheed Advocate Muhammad Aimal Khan Achakzai Governoment Boys Degree College Support Complex

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) An open Court (Khuli Kehchari) to be held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Habib Ahmed Bangulzai on December 26 (Thursday) at Shaheed Advocate Muhammad Aimal Khan Achakzai Governoment Boys Degree College Support Complex.

According to official notification, the dignitaries and public of Chaman are informed that a tribal Jirga/open court to start from 10:00 to 12:00 at the area.

All the dignitaries/public is requested to participate fully and identify their problems for addressing them during the open court.

