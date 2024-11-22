Open Court To Be Held In Nasirabad On Nov 26
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Khuli-Kehchari (Open Court) will be organized under supervision of Nasirabad Deputy Commission Munir Ahmed Kakar at Assembly Hall Dera Murad Jamali on November 26.
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Khuli-Kehchari (Open Court) will be organized under supervision of Nasirabad Deputy Commission Munir Ahmed Kakar at Assembly Hall Dera Murad Jamali on November 26.
On special directive of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Balochistan and Commissioner Division Nasirabad, the open court will be arranged in the area to address public issues.
All relevant department officials would attend the open court. The local administration has urged the people to participate and submit their complaints.
Recent Stories
Handicraft exhibition held
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar
CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements
CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence
Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance
PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother
Arts council plans month-long celebrations
8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment
10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered
PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab
Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship
Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Handicraft exhibition held2 minutes ago
-
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar2 minutes ago
-
CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence2 minutes ago
-
Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance2 minutes ago
-
PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother8 minutes ago
-
Arts council plans month-long celebrations39 minutes ago
-
8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment42 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered42 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered60 minutes ago
-
Dr. Muhammad Ali assigned additional charge as VC GCU Lahore60 minutes ago
-
Venom against Saudi Arabia unforgivable crime; nation to break such hand: PM60 minutes ago