Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Khuli-Kehchari (Open Court) will be organized under supervision of Nasirabad Deputy Commission Munir Ahmed Kakar at Assembly Hall Dera Murad Jamali on November 26.

On special directive of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Balochistan and Commissioner Division Nasirabad, the open court will be arranged in the area to address public issues.

All relevant department officials would attend the open court. The local administration has urged the people to participate and submit their complaints.