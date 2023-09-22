Open court to be held on Sept 26

On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Larkana on September 26, 2023, at 11 am to resolve the government employees, retired government servants and common men complaints

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Larkana on September 26, 2023, at 11 am to resolve the government employees, retired government servants and common men complaints.

The cases pending in the district accounts office of Larkana civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

The district accounts officer Larkana have been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in this regard.