Open court under wafaqi mohtasib to be held on June 26:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Incharge Federal Ombudsman's regional office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan, would hold an open court in Mandi Bahauddin district on June 26 (Wednesday) to listen public complaints against federal agencies.

According to a press release issued by federal ombudsman regional office, in the open court registered complaints would be listened.

Most of the complaints were against GEPCO (Gujranwala Electric Power Company), Sui Gas, Passport Office, Nadra, Benazir Income Support Program, Bait-ul- Mal and other federal departments,while notices had already been sent to complainants and relevant federal officials regarding these matters.

The incharge federal ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Awan said that the public was also being informed through print and electronic media about the open court and new complaints against federal agencies would also be received in the open court.