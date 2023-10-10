Open Menu

Open Court Will Be Held On October 12 At Kamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

On the special directives of the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, an open court (khuli kachehri ) will be held on October 12, 2023(Thursday) at 10:30 AM in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kamber

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) On the special directives of the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, an open court (khuli kachehri ) will be held on October 12, 2023(Thursday) at 10:30 AM in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kamber.

Additional Secretary Finance Sindh Ghulam Ali Soomro and Deputy Commissioner Kamber would listen to complaints of government employees, retired employees, and pensioners and issue directives for resolving them.

The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

Those making applications and complaints about the District Accounts Office are advised to attend the open court with their necessary documents.

