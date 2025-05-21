Open Court(Kuli Kacheri) Held To Resolve Citizens Problems
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) District Administration South Waziristan Upper is taking concrete steps to resolve problems of people at the earliest.
As part off such efforts, an open court was held in Chaghmali area which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sarwekai, Azmat Ali Khan Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hasnain Ahmed, representatives of various line departments, and a large number of residents from different walks of life.
During the Kuli kacheri the citizens raised their issues, complaints, and suggestions.
Several concerns were addressed on the spot, while remaining matters were referred to the relevant departments for timely resolution.
The Assistant Commissioner also visited the Chagmalai Civil Dispensary.
He inspected the attendance of paramedical staff, availability of medicines, drinking water facilities, and overall cleanliness of the premises.
He instructed the staff to ensure the provision of better healthcare services and to further improve hygiene standards.
APP/slm
