Open courts being held to facilitate consumers: Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha has said that open courts are being held in all circles of LESCO region to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha has said that open courts are being held in all circles of LESCO region to facilitate people.

According to LESCO sources here on Friday, the CEO said that LESCO not only make efforts to provide uninterrupted electricity to its consumers but also tires to redress the complaints of the people.

He further said that holding of open courts in eight circles of LESCO region is continuing and people are also appreciating this step of the company.

The CEO said, "People are informed prior to the holding of an open court."It is pertinent to mention here that tomorrow open courts are being held in Ravi Road division, Baghbanpura division, Dipalur division, Kot Lakhpat division, Muridke division, Phool Nagar division and Shah Kot division.