UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Courts Being Held To Facilitate Consumers: Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Open courts being held to facilitate consumers: Lahore Electric Supply Company CEO

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha has said that open courts are being held in all circles of LESCO region to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha has said that open courts are being held in all circles of LESCO region to facilitate people.

According to LESCO sources here on Friday, the CEO said that LESCO not only make efforts to provide uninterrupted electricity to its consumers but also tires to redress the complaints of the people.

He further said that holding of open courts in eight circles of LESCO region is continuing and people are also appreciating this step of the company.

The CEO said, "People are informed prior to the holding of an open court."It is pertinent to mention here that tomorrow open courts are being held in Ravi Road division, Baghbanpura division, Dipalur division, Kot Lakhpat division, Muridke division, Phool Nagar division and Shah Kot division.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Road Muridke All LESCO Court

Recent Stories

OSCE Chief Greminger Says to Attend Moscow Securit ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Says to Quiz Russia's Lavro ..

4 minutes ago

Travels to Brussels for Brexit Talks Cost UK Gover ..

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad Court awards capital punishment in murde ..

4 minutes ago

20 killed at ethnic flarepoint in central Mali

21 minutes ago

Agreed to take the bilateral trade: President Rece ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.