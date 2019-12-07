Open courts held across MEPCO region

As many as 235 consumers lodged their complaints during open courts held by the MEPCO Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 235 consumers lodged their complaints during open courts held by the MEPCO Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region, here on Saturday.

According to spokesman Jumshaid Niazi, the open courts were conduced in various cities across the region to solve consumers' problems at their door-steps, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

The SEs issued orders for addressing the complaints on-the-spot.

Most applications were related to installment of bills, replacement of meters, restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles, transformers' up-gradation, etc.

