Open courts held in all divisions of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, open courts (Khuli Katcheri) were held in all the six divisions of Lahore Police simultaneously, on Friday.

The objective of these open courts was to ensure direct interaction and approach of public with senior police officers to develop sense of confidence in citizens for police. These open courts were held at Grand Millinieum Davis Road PS Race Course in Civil Lines Division, Hussain Abad PS Burki in Cantt Division, Capital Marriage Hall near Raheem Store PS Sattokatla in Sadar Division, SDPO Misrishah Circle PS Misri Shah in City Division, Royal Marriage Hall near Hakeeman Wala Bazar PS Sanda in Iqbal Town Division and at PS Kahna in Model Town Division. Divisional SPs of Investigation and Operations Wings attended the open courts and listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders for their redressal on the spot.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar himself participated in the open court of Misri Shah Circle at Police Station Misri Shah and listened to the grievances of the citizens.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP City Division Faraz Ahmad, SDPO Misri Shah, SHOs of Police stations of Circle and a huge number of citizens were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO Lahore who directed the concerned police officers on the spot for immediate redressal of their genuine grievances. He said, "Public is our boss and it is mandatory for each and every policeman to serve them with honor and respect." The sole responsibility of Police force is to provide law full support to the citizens facing any difficulties and every police officer and official should serve the humanity with the spirit to render best possible services and ensure safety of life and property of the public, he added.

The CCPO Lahore said that the genuine problems of the citizens must be solved at Police Station level on priority basis, however doors of his office were round the clock open to every complainant for provision of justice.