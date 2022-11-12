UrduPoint.com

Open Courts Held In Different Areas To Facilitate People

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Open courts held in different areas to facilitate people

The open courts (Khuli Katcheri) have been held in different areas of the provincial capital on regular basis to facilitate people and complainants at their door steps

The objective of these open courts being held on the directives of Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, is to ensure direct interaction and approach of people with senior police officers, to develop sense of confidence in general public for police.

Senior police officers of investigation and operations wing have been conducting open courts at their respective areas of responsibility to listen to the problems of people and issue orders for their redress on spot.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar himself participated in the open court at police station Ghazi Abad and listened to the grievances of the people of North Cantt Circle.

SP Operations Cantt Essa Sukhaira, SP Investigation Farooq Amjad, SDPO North Cantt Farhat Abbas, SHOs and in-charges investigation and a large number of people were present in the open court. The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who directed the concerned police officers on the spot for immediate redress.

CCPO said that he has set up a new complaint cell in Capital City Police Headquarters which would be operational from Monday in which instead of sending directions to relevant officers, he would himself listen to the grievances of the people and solve them at his level.

Dogar said that Lahore police would not spare any goons or land grabbers who had victimized citizens and indiscriminate action against organized criminals, narcotics sellers would be accelerated. The sole responsibility of police force was to provide complete legal and moral support to the people facing any difficulties.

A dedicated helpline 1242 was already operational at his office where people could give information regarding any Qabza mafia, goons and their supporters.

Ghulam Mahmood said that dutiful officers are pride of the department however every inefficient and corrupt officers will have to face the accountability in case of abuse of powers.

Members of peace committees, local leaders, traders and citizens lauded the efforts of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to make Lahore free of criminals.

