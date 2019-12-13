UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Open Courts Just To Facilitate Lesco Consumers'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

'Open courts just to facilitate Lesco consumers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha has said that the company not only makes efforts to supply uninterrupted electricity to its consumers but also committed to resolve their complaints on time.

According to LESCO sources here on Friday, Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha said that open courts were being held successfully in the LESCO region. He said special steps were taken for holding open courts in all eight circles of LESCO.

Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha said, "LESCO informs the consumers before holding open courts."He said this initiative had been started just to timely resolve the complaints of the consumers.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company All LESCO

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

49 minutes ago

Victorious Johnson urges Britain to move past Brex ..

1 minute ago

UN talks deadlocked, detached from climate emergen ..

1 minute ago

Governor Balochistan expresses sorrow over losses ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister inaugurates Forest Recreational ..

2 minutes ago

US axes tariffs on Chinese goods in trade war thaw ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.