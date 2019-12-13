'Open courts just to facilitate Lesco consumers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha has said that the company not only makes efforts to supply uninterrupted electricity to its consumers but also committed to resolve their complaints on time.

According to LESCO sources here on Friday, Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha said that open courts were being held successfully in the LESCO region. He said special steps were taken for holding open courts in all eight circles of LESCO.

Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha said, "LESCO informs the consumers before holding open courts."He said this initiative had been started just to timely resolve the complaints of the consumers.