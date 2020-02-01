Open courts playing role in eliminating evil elements from society

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The district government has launched a programme of holding open courts to initiate an action against social evils and miscreants, in collaboration with the police department.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak said this while holding an open court along with Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan at the main mosque of Muzaffarabad on Friday, after offering Juma prayers here.

The RPO, speaking on the occasion, sought people's cooperation to root out evil elements from society. He ordered for starting action against drug mafia after receiving complaints from the attendees.

SP City Javed Khan and DSP Haider Hussain were also present.