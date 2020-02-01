UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Courts Playing Role In Eliminating Evil Elements From Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Open courts playing role in eliminating evil elements from society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The district government has launched a programme of holding open courts to initiate an action against social evils and miscreants, in collaboration with the police department.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak said this while holding an open court along with Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan at the main mosque of Muzaffarabad on Friday, after offering Juma prayers here.

The RPO, speaking on the occasion, sought people's cooperation to root out evil elements from society. He ordered for starting action against drug mafia after receiving complaints from the attendees.

SP City Javed Khan and DSP Haider Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffarabad Mosque From Government Court

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

15 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

15 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

37 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.