Open Courts Regularly Conducts In All SEPCO Circles
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Public customers hearings are being continued in all circles by the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Engineer Operations, Manzoor Hussain Soomro said on Thursday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all circles of SEPCO following the directions of SEPCO CEO Saeed Ahmed Dawach.
The public is also being informed about this in advance through social media.
He further said that all the XENs, SDOs, Commercial Officers along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub divisions on a daily basis.
