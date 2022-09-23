Open courts to be held for people of far-flung areas: Tariq Marwat

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat has said district administration is taking steps as per the KP government instructions to identify and solve the problems of the far-flung areas of Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat has said district administration is taking steps as per the KP government instructions to identify and solve the problems of the far-flung areas of Abbottabad district.

Addressing a radio open court on Friday, he said, "We are reaching out to more people of the remote areas through social media and other modern means of communication." The open court held on Radio Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad FM 92.4 station, during which a large of citizens informed the DC about their problems via telephonic calls.

The DC, after listening to the complaints, issued instructions to the concerned departments for solving the problems of the people at earliest.

He said the district administration would continue to hold open courts in remote areas, besides reaching out to people through various communication channels, including social media, radio, Facebook Live, and Twitter.

He asked the relevant officials and departments to make arrangements in that regard so that citizens could bring their problems to the notice of the administration, and "we could find solutions to their problems."