'Open Day' held at Governor House to resolve problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday hold "Open Day" at Governor House for the public to address their problems on priority basis.

The Governor said that 'Open Day' would be held three times in a month, within every ten days.

He made these remarks while interacting with party workers and citizens through out the province during the 'Open Day' event.

The event was also attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Secretary Coordination Farzand Ali Wazir, Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati and Peshawar Division President Misbahuddin.

During the event, Governor Kundi emphasized that the 'Open Day' initiative has taken to facilitate direct communication between the provincial leadership and the public.

He said that during open day, he and the party's provincial leadership would meet with citizens and party workers at the Governor House to listen to their concerns, complaints and work towards resolving them.

He also acknowledged the longstanding issues and challenges faced by party workers, which led to the decision to hold Open Days.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, Governor Kundi discussed the role of the Young Parliamentarians Forum of Pakistan in shaping the country's future leadership.

He said this during a meeting delegation of Young Parliamentarians of Pakistan at the Governor House who is the founding chairman of the Forum recalling its establishment in 2008.

The delegation was led by Member of National Assembly Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar.

The Forum, comprising members from different political parties, aims to provide guidance on various issues and offer training to new members.

The Governor highlighted the forum's significant role in connecting young politicians and providing a platform for them to contribute to the country's future.

Governor Kundi also informed the delegation about efforts taken to address the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Federal level.

He recalled holding an All Parties Conference at the Governor House, which was attended by all political parties except PTI, underscoring the province's interest in resolving pressing issues.

He further discussed the province's ongoing challenges, including security concerns and shared insights on the factors contributing to the current situation.

Governor Kundi expressed hopes for the active participation of young parliamentarians in representing the interests of the youth and addressing the province's issues in the national parliament.

Nosheen Iftikhar briefed the Governor on the Forum's performance, which the Governor lauded.

Similarly, PTIP's MPA Iqbal Wazir and former MPA of ANP Salahuddin and delegation of Peoples Lawyers Forum led by Mohim Afridi also called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meetings, the delegations members exchanged views on various matters with the Governor.

The Governor assured to resolve their problem on priority basis.