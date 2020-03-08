UrduPoint.com
Open Defecation-free Project Launched In Ten Distts:minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that poor sanitation is an important issue in far-flung areas and keeping in view this fact, Open Defecation-free Project has been launched in 10 districts of the province.

Giving details in this regard, he said that the project had been initiated in collaboration with the UNICEF in 1,775 villages of Jhang, Chiniot, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Khushab, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

These districts have been chosen after a survey and two lac toilets will be constructed in three years to facilitate more than 75 thousand families.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said the Open Defecation-free Project would be movedforward gradually as there was a need to create awareness in the rural population.

