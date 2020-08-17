Open defense of Ph.D scholar held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Open defense of Ph.D scholar of education Faculty was held at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here.

According to a spokesman for IUB, Ms. Sabiha Iqbal was Ph.D scholar at Faculty of Education, IUB. The open defense of her Ph.D thesis was held at Faculty of Education, Baghdad-ul-Jadid campus, IUB. The title of the Ph.

D thesis was "Impact of Parenting Style on Emotion Regulation and Academic Achievement of Students at Secondary Level".

The Ph.D thesis was completed under the supervision of Prof-Dr. Nasreen Akhtar, senior academician at Faculty of Education. Prof-Dr. Sofiana Khatoon Malik, ex-dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad and Prof-Dr. Shamim Haider Tarmizi, retired professor from University of Education Multan Campus were present as external examiners.