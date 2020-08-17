Open defense on Education thesis held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Open Defense of Ph.D scholar, Ahmed Akhtar Osmani was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadid campus, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

The title of the Ph.D thesis was "Development of Semi-Standardized Achievement Test of Mathematics for Secondary Level".

The open defense was held at Faculty of Education, IUB. Prof-Dr. Nasreen Akhtar performed as supervisor of the Ph.D thesis while Prof-Dr. Sofiana Khatoon Malik, ex-dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad and Prof-Dr. Shamim Haider Tarmizi, retired professor from University of education Multan Campus performed as external examiners.