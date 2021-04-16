Open defense seminar held at SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, on Friday presided over the PhD open defence seminar held in the department of Computer Science.

A PhD research scholar Syed Safdar Ali Shah defended his research work on the topic "A Framework for the Recognition of Animated Text-Based CAPTCHA'S using Contemporary Approaches" under the supervision of Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh and co-supervision of Dr. Rafaqat Hussain Arain.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Safdar Ali Shah briefed his research work. He said that in order to safeguard website from unauthorized access, various security schemes were introduced and implemented currently. CAPTCHAS are the most popular and widely used scheme on the internet. In variety of designs, which includes text, image, audio and video based CAPTCHAS.

He said my research will be benefited in order to secure the websites from irrelevant access.

Vice Chancellor, Ibupoto while talking on this occasion said, in the short span of time during my tenure as Vice Chancellor, tremendous, significant and wide spread growth of research culture has emerged. He said, the work of the research scholar is latest and modern in the computer and information technology. They appreciated the work of the research scholar.

Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences, Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, a Research Supervisor and Dr. Rafaqat Hussain Ariaz, Co-Supervisor, Dr Zahid Hussain Abro, Dean Faculty of Sciences, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Sciences & Technology, Nawabshah and others also spoke.