Open Menu

'Open Door' Policy At DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

'Open door' policy at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has adopted an 'open door' policy to redress public grievances.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Friday that the deputy commissioner was taking sincere steps to resolve public issues. In this connection, he received public complaints directly in his office and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them.

He said that the DC on some complaints also directed officers of some government departments to take appropriate measures for resolving public problems on top priority basis as no negligence or delay would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC also asked the people to contact him directly in his office as doors of his office were open for all and sundry to receive public complaints and redressing their genuine issues, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Nasir All Government Top

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

1 hour ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

2 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

2 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

3 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

3 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

17 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan