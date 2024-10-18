'Open Door' Policy At DC Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has adopted an 'open door' policy to redress public grievances.
A spokesman for the administration said here on Friday that the deputy commissioner was taking sincere steps to resolve public issues. In this connection, he received public complaints directly in his office and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them.
He said that the DC on some complaints also directed officers of some government departments to take appropriate measures for resolving public problems on top priority basis as no negligence or delay would be tolerated in this regard.
The DC also asked the people to contact him directly in his office as doors of his office were open for all and sundry to receive public complaints and redressing their genuine issues, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB takes lead in dengue eradication38 seconds ago
-
Arslan pays tribute on 17th anniversary of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy46 seconds ago
-
Education key to country's future: Dr. Musadik10 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bails to Saif, Mashal, Umar Ayub11 minutes ago
-
Bilal inaugurates “ Kissan card” center11 minutes ago
-
7 'cheel gosht' sellers arrested11 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on '1000 Industrial Stitching Units'20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure taken for beautification of city20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host global gathering of lawmakers for justice, peace21 minutes ago
-
Two accused escape from lock-up21 minutes ago
-
DSP visits to review security arrangements for festival21 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms support to Palestine, Lebanon people; calls for donations to relief fund21 minutes ago