'Open door' policy at DC office

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has adopted an 'open door' policy to redress public grievances.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Friday that the deputy commissioner was taking sincere steps to resolve public issues. In this connection, he received public complaints directly in his office and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them.

He said that the DC on some complaints also directed officers of some government departments to take appropriate measures for resolving public problems on top priority basis as no negligence or delay would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC also asked the people to contact him directly in his office as doors of his office were open for all and sundry to receive public complaints and redressing their genuine issues, spokesman added.