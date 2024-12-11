Open door policy for public grievances in Sheikhupura: DC

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Sheikhupura, Shahid Imran Marth has implemented an open door policy on Wednesday to provide timely solutions to public problems, as directed by Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief Secretary of Punjab.

According to DC office, Imran Marth has taken the lead in this initiative, hearing citizens' problems and issuing orders for immediate resolution.

"All district officers are available to listen to public issues from 10 am to 11:30 am daily.

The Primary objective is to provide relief to the people through prompt redressal of grievances, which is the core responsibility of the district administration", he said.

He emphasized that the open door policy is a commitment to serving the public, and his office doors are always open to address citizens' concerns.

The administration is working tirelessly to resolve complaints on a priority basis, ensuring that no effort is spared in providing timely solutions.

