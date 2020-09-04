UrduPoint.com
Open Door Policy Makes Islamabad Police Social Media Accounts Popular

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Social media has become important tool to highlight the performance of Islamabad police and its twitter account as well as official page are being visited by more than 3,00,000 people to know about achievements of the force on daily basis

The open door policy of Islamabad Police introduced by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has helped in resolving the public issues as the number of followers on facebook and twitter accounts of Capital police force are increasing day by day.

Islamabad police resolve the complaints of the citizens received through the social media cell or other resources and quick response of the force on various issues has increased its popularity graph.

IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, formally reviewed the performance of social media cell and appreciated it for highlighting police performance and conveying feedback on various posts to relevant police officials for prompt action.

It is to mention that citizens may register their complaint through social media in case of any police related complaint with them. Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar said followers of social media accounts of lslamabad police were 30,000 when he assumed the charge as IGP which had now crossed 300,000.

The increase in number of this figure from 30,000 to 300,000 reflected that trust of people on Islamabad police, the IGP said adding that performance of social media cell of the force is really appreciable.

Islamabad police share its daily performance and activities through posts on social media and feedback from people through their comments as well as remarks are very much helpful to gauge the popularity level of the force.

The IGP said Islamabad police is committed to resolve public complaints and they would take every action for it.

