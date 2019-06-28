UrduPoint.com
Open Door Policy To Be Ensured In All Deptts: Assistant Commissioner

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:59 PM

Newly appointed Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while setting the priorities, said open door policy in the all provincial and district departments would be ensured at every cost and open access to the heads of these departments would also be ensured

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while setting the priorities, said open door policy in the all provincial and district departments would be ensured at every cost and open access to the heads of these departments would also be ensured. He said this while talking to newsmen here on Friday. The AC said that all out efforts would be made for availability of local heads of the departments to masses for early redress of their problems without any hindrance or political influence. He said that the performance would be monitored on weekly bases with surprise checking of their presence.

He said that zero tolerance would be observed for corruption and revenue department would be made corruption free.

The Assistant commissioner said that being international city where Sikh pilgrims visit from all over the world, special attention would be given to the sanitation and cleanliness of the city. He said that although only 17 sanitary workers are available for entire city, the sanitation department would be revamp with public- private partnership. Special attention would be paid to encroachments and in this connection cleanup operation would be launched soon.

