Open Door Policy To Be Ensured In All Deptts: Assistant Commissioner
Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:59 PM
Newly appointed Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while setting the priorities, said open door policy in the all provincial and district departments would be ensured at every cost and open access to the heads of these departments would also be ensured
He said that zero tolerance would be observed for corruption and revenue department would be made corruption free.
The Assistant commissioner said that being international city where Sikh pilgrims visit from all over the world, special attention would be given to the sanitation and cleanliness of the city. He said that although only 17 sanitary workers are available for entire city, the sanitation department would be revamp with public- private partnership. Special attention would be paid to encroachments and in this connection cleanup operation would be launched soon.