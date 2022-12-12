Open English Language Expo held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The U.S. Mission in Pakistan welcomed over 700 English language professionals and university students to the OPEN English Language Expo 2022, a three-day conference held at Greenwich University Karachi.

The Expo theme was 'Emerging Technologies in English Language Education, said a communiqué here on Monday.

English language teachers and students from Sindh and Balochistan provinces attended and participated in workshops, presentations and dialogues focusing on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education, gamification, online learning management systems, offline and online assessment platforms, and other computer and mobile-assisted learning tools as an essential part of converting English language classrooms into global classrooms.

Jacqueline Deley, Deputy Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, while marking the opening ceremony, said, 'This conference is an extraordinary opportunity for Pakistani English language teachers to gain knowledge about the latest trends and innovations in the field of English language teaching and learning. One of the most fundamental aspects of our long friendship are the people-to-people ties that exist between our two countries, and our collaboration in the fields of education, English form the backbone of those people-to-people relations.

' Ms. Delay added.

The OPEN English Language Expo 2022 was designed for students and teachers to engage in over 60 sessions comprised of workshops, presentations, and group discussions about new interactive methods of teaching English as a foreign language. More than 60 OPEN alumni from across Pakistan and U.S. Mission speakers engaged with students and shared their experiences with them at the Expo.

The three-day interactive Expo concluded with the closing remarks by the Acting Consul General of U.S. Consulate Karachi Liam O'Flanagan, 'The United States is committed to building a stronger link between Pakistan and the United States through shared information, experiences, and exchanges. This OPEN English Language Expo is one such program that focuses on strengthening the ELT community of Pakistan. I'm thrilled to know that more than 700 ELTs benefited from this Expo, ranging from policymakers, practitioners, experts, leaders, and teachers from both public and private institutions of Pakistan.'