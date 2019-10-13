UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Garbage Burning Increases Risk For Serious Respiratory Diseases In Islooites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Open garbage burning increases risk for serious respiratory diseases in Islooites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Rampant open garbage burning in the streets of Federal capital has increased risk for serious respiratory diseases and skin complications among Islooites.

According to reports by Human Rights Watch found that those living near open burning reported an array of health problems consistent with the frequent and sustained inhalation of smoke from the open burning of waste.

These included chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coughing, throat irritation, skin conditions, and asthma.

In many cases, interviewees described a temporal relationship between the burning of waste and their health condition; some developed a condition after the burning started or they moved to an area where burning was taking place.

Others said their symptoms subsided after a municipality stopped burning or they moved away from an area where burning was taking place, said the reports.

With a heap of two to three kilogrammes or more of trash and dried leaves puffs of smoke smother the households and surrounding after the garbage is set at fire in the federal capital's streets, Sania William told APP.

She said it was quite difficult to breath in the morning hours and at late evening hours whenever any garbage heap was at fire in the street. "I asked the boy in my neighourhood to avoid putting the garbage at fire where he claimed it to keep dengue mosquitoes at length through its smoke. I cannot understand that how its smoke can prevent dengue mosquitoes which is directly jeopardizing our breathing and nervous system," she added.

She regretted that Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) staff merely sticks to manage garbage collection and dumping which at times go forbidden.

She alleged that the garbage collecting staff of the contractor hired for picking up garbage used to empty the waste filled dumpsters and setting the residue trash at fire which was abhoreable, she said.

"There should be heavy fines on the perpetrators to curb this foul practice of damaging the environment and human health," she suggested.

Akram Wayne was of the view that most of the time not only people in the streets rather shopkeepers and hotel owners are also setting the garbage at fire which included polythene bags, organic waste and dirty linen.

He said there had been different encounters of garbage set at fire in the parks, streets, markets and even in the abandoned plots of different sectors which should be dealt with iron hands.

No one from the department concerned talks about damage to human health and environment rather considers it a petty violation. "Unless there is massive sensitization of all stakeholders on the harmful impacts of garbage burning no stringent action could be made," he added.

When contacted Director Sanitation IMC Sardar Khan Zimri, he said there had been mere garbage burning encounters at small scale level in streets of various sectors whereas the only major garbage fire incident was noted in Aabpara.

A restaurant staff threw some ash of burnt material in the trash trolley that had caught fire and resulted in thick smoke in the area.

"Our staff regularly visits the sectors and whenever there is any individual found burning garbage or organic rubble then we definitely penalize such people to shun this practice. However, it is more the responsibility of the masses to avoid such practice and bring a behavioural change for a clean environment," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Dengue Hotel Market All From

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

48 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

3 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.