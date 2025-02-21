Open hearing held in Khairpur to address Public Grievances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An open hearing was held at the Circuit House in Khairpur on Friday chaired by Advisor to the Ombudsman of Sindh, Syed Ali Mumtaz Zaidi.

The hearing aimed to provide a platform for citizens to present their issues and receive guidance from relevant authorities.

During the session, citizens openly shared their grievances, and officials provided on-the-spot solutions and guidance.

Syed Ali Mumtaz Zaidi emphasized the importance of addressing public complaints in a timely and efficient manner, ensuring that citizens' concerns were heard and resolved promptly.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Ahmad Fawad Shah, Regional Directorate of Ombudsman consultant Incharge Ahmed Bux Ghumro, and other officials were also present at the hearing, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

This open hearing is a significant step towards promoting administrative justice and civic responsibilities in Khairpur. By providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, the government is working towards creating a more responsive and effective governance system.

The Ombudsman's office has been actively working to promote administrative justice in Sindh, with initiatives such as the Brand Ambassador Programme, which aims to raise awareness about the Ombudsman's role and functions among the public.