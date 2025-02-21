Open Menu

Open Hearing Held In Khairpur To Address Public Grievances

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Open hearing held in Khairpur to address Public Grievances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An open hearing was held at the Circuit House in Khairpur on Friday chaired by Advisor to the Ombudsman of Sindh, Syed Ali Mumtaz Zaidi.

The hearing aimed to provide a platform for citizens to present their issues and receive guidance from relevant authorities.

During the session, citizens openly shared their grievances, and officials provided on-the-spot solutions and guidance.

Syed Ali Mumtaz Zaidi emphasized the importance of addressing public complaints in a timely and efficient manner, ensuring that citizens' concerns were heard and resolved promptly.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Ahmad Fawad Shah, Regional Directorate of Ombudsman consultant Incharge Ahmed Bux Ghumro, and other officials were also present at the hearing, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

This open hearing is a significant step towards promoting administrative justice and civic responsibilities in Khairpur. By providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, the government is working towards creating a more responsive and effective governance system.

The Ombudsman's office has been actively working to promote administrative justice in Sindh, with initiatives such as the Brand Ambassador Programme, which aims to raise awareness about the Ombudsman's role and functions among the public.

Recent Stories

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

51 seconds ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

31 minutes ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

40 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

2 hours ago
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

2 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

3 hours ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

3 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

3 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan