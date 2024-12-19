Open House and Career Fair held CUI, Wah Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus, hosted its annual Open House and Career Fair on Thursday, showcasing the talent and innovation of its graduating students from the Fall Semester 2024.

The event provided a platform for industry-academia collaboration, connecting students with potential employers.

A total of 148 students from the Management Sciences and Computer Sciences departments displayed 71 Final Year Projects (FYPs), demonstrating their professional expertise.

Representatives from over 60 companies participated in the event, evaluating projects, conducting interviews, and shortlisting students for job placements and internships.

In-Charge of the Career Development Center (CDC), Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhatti shared details about the CDC's role in organizing the event.

Campus Director, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., extended a warm welcome to the industry representatives, evaluators, and students, emphasizing the remarkable talent pool available at CUI Wah Campus. He encouraged companies to leverage this talent for mutual growth and national progress.

Vice Chairman of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) and Member for Information Technology at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan,Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmad graced the event as Chief Guest during the opening session.

He highlighted HEC's initiatives for establishing Data Centers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) facilities in Pakistan.

These projects aim to create job opportunities for skilled graduates and reduce dependency on international service providers.

Prof. Jamil praised CUI's commitment to quality education and extended support for the university's participation in national projects, stressing the importance of industry-academia collaboration.

Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar expressed gratitude to the chief guest and highlighted the role of events like the Open House in preparing students for the challenges of rapid technological advancements.

He urged faculty and students to foster innovation through collaboration with national and international organizations. Prof. Qamar reaffirmed CUI's dedication to academic excellence, equal learning standards across campuses, and its scholarship initiatives, especially for students from remote regions.

The closing ceremony featured Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, Prof. Dr. Jameel un Nabi as chief guest.

The event was also graced by notable international guests, including President of the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), Prof. Seyed Komail Tayebi, President of Iran, Khanah Farhang Rawalpindi, Dr. Mehdi Taheri and Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of Iran, Majid Meshki.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where certificates were awarded to the winning FYP teams. A vote of thanks was delivered by the Campus Director, acknowledging the contributions of all participants and guests.