Open Kachari held in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Monday held open court and listened to the problems of the citizens at his office.

On this occasion, the SSP said that resolving people's problems were top priority of the government and ensured the citizens of maximum relief.

He said that the door of my office was always open for the citizens to solve their issues.