Open Kachehri Held At Malakand

Fri 29th November 2019

The District Administration Friday hold Kuli Kachehri and resolved problems faced by peoples while directed the concern officials for others matters

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The District Administration Friday hold Kuli Kachehri and resolved problems faced by peoples while directed the concern officials for others matters.

Open Kachehri held at Captain Irfan Shaheed Park Gul Muqam Dargai.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain chaired the Kuli Kachehri while Assistant Commissioner Dargai Dr.

Sohail ur Rahman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdullah and heads of line departments participated on this occasion.

During the open court the DC heard the problems and grievances of the local masses while some of the problems faced to inhabitants of the area were resolved on the spot. The deputy commissioner on this occasion also directed the heads of all departments for early redressal of public problems.

